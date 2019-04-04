3-year-old taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Chambersburg

Posted 4:45 AM, April 4, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 3-year-old suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

On April 3 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg for a reported pedestrian crash.

Upon arrival, police found that a 3-year-old had run from the south side of the street to the north side, and ran into traffic when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver stopped and remained on scene.

The 3-year-old reportedly only suffered minor injuries and was transported to Chambersburg Hospital for evaluation.

