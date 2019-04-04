× 4 people charged after leading police on high-speed chase on I-83

YORK COUNTY — Four people have been charged with drug possession and other offenses after leading State Police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 83 Tuesday night.

The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Lee Trimmer, 30, of Middletown, is also charged with numerous traffic violations after being clocked at speeds of up to 130 mph during the pursuit, which ended in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, police say.

Also charged were passengers Cheyenne Nicole Ditzler, 31, of New Cumberland; Jason Jermain Taylor, 22, of Harrisburg; and Shakenya Daye Hill, 45, of Harrisburg, according to police.

Taylor is charged with:

One felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

One misdemeanor count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Ditzler is charged with:

One misdemeanor count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hill is charged with:

A felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

A misdemeanor count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trimmer, the driver of the vehicle, is charged with:

One felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

One misdemeanor count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Two feloncy counts of Aggravated Assault

One count of Criminal Mischief

Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked

DUI

Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police

Providing False Identification to Law Enforcement

Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

Driving at Unsafe Speed

Exceeding Maximum Speed Limits

Depositing Waste or Other Material on Highways, Property, or Waters

Careless Driving

Reckless Driving

The incident began around 10:30 p.m. in Springettsbury Township, according to police, when a trooper spotted a white sedan speeding in the left lane of Interstate 83 North. The vehicle was clocked at 77 mph by police radar; the posted speed limit was 55 mph, police say.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and the vehicle slowed and pulled into the right lane and right shoulder of the road, police say. But the vehicle then merged back into traffic and sped off, reaching a top speed of 130 mph, according to police.

State Police pursued the vehicle, which switched lanes without signaling several times and utilized the right shoulder of the road to pass, police say.

The vehicle eventually exited I-83 North at Exit 46A. The trooper used a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver with a patrol car to stop the vehicle, police say. The suspect vehicle then rammed the police vehicle, striking the police vehicle’s passenger door, causing it to spin onto the shoulder of the road, according to police.

All four suspects then allegedly exited their vehicle and attempted to flee, leaving the car in the center of Route 283.

A police trooper immediately captured Hill, while additional troopers and officers from the Swatara Township Police Department initiated a search for the other suspects.

Police say Ditzler was located by a K9 officer and apprehended by Swatara Township Police. Trimmer and Tayler were found at a nearby Super 8 motel after climbing a fence and crossing Eisenhower Boulevard.

A search of Taylor revealed a black bag containing suspected synthetic marijuana, rolling papers, and an iPhone, police say.

In an interview with police, Taylor said the bag belonged to him. Trimmer was driving the vehicle, Taylor said, while Ditzler, Trimmer’s girlfriend, rode in the front passenger seat. Taylor and Hill were in the back seats of the vehicle, police say.

According to Taylor, the four suspects drove to Baltimore, where Taylor and Hill went into a convenience store before they returned to Pennsylvania. Taylor told police he fell asleep, and when he woke up the police were chasing them. Taylor told police he ran from the vehicle out of fear.

While he was being transported to York County Central Booking, Taylor allegedly removed his shoes and threw a vape cartridge containing suspected THC wax into a trash can, police say. Police say they recovered the cartridge and collected it for evidence.

Trimmer told police he drove Taylor and Hill to Baltimore, where Taylor and Hill went into a store to buy what he believed was synthetic marijuana. Trimmer and Ditzler remained in the car, he told police. After leaving Maryland, Trimmer said, he did not stop for the trooper because he had an outstanding warrant. Trimmer said Taylor also threatened to “beat the s— out of” Trimmer if he stopped, according to police.

Trimmer said he continued to flee until the car’s transmission blew out. He and the other suspects exited the vehicle. As he and Taylor fled, Trimmer said, they removed their sweatshirts, hats, and jackets and left them on the ground. Taylor also dropped several foil packages of synthetic marijuana on a grate, Trimmer told police. They continued running to the motel, where they attempted to get a room. When they were denied a room, they exited the motel and were apprehended by police, according to Trimmer.

Police say they searched the area described by Trimmer and found the clothing and foil packages. A search of the vehicle produced three bags of synthetic marijuana in the right rear passenger seat, police say.