WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Bryce Harper announces wife is pregnant with first child via Instagram
PHILADELPHIA– After having quite the first week of the regular season with his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, OF Bryce Harper announced that his wife is pregnant with their first child.