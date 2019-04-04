× Carlisle man pleads guilty to attempted murder after attacking victim with hammer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man pleaded guilty last week to charges related to the attack of another individual with a hammer, court documents show.

The charges against 43-year-old Eric Piper include attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and aggravated assault.

Piper attacked the victim with a hammer on January 28, 2018, when the victim arrived at his home from working overnight, police said. The victim suffered extensive injuries, including large lacerations on the right side of his head.

An investigation revealed that Piper had stayed with the victim near the end of November 2017 and never returned the victim’s house key.

Piper is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28.