Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $200K sold in Juniata County

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — A Juniata County retailer sold a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 for the Wednesday, April 3, drawing.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 16-27-28-40-43, to win the jackpot prize, less withholding. Mifflintown Minit Mart, 4315 William Penn Highway, Mifflintown, earns a $500 selling bonus.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.

More than 18,100 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

Source: Pennsylvania Lottery