YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s high school play season!

Dallastown Area High School will be putting on a production of “Les Mis” from April 11-14.

To preview the play, we had members of the cast stop by the set, including:

Logan Collison as Jean Valjean

Aaron Lee as Javert

Stosh Beeler as Marius

Chelsea Sorrels as Cosette

Riley Sharp as Eponine

You can check out a snippet of what’s to hit the stage in the clip above.