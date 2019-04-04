FOX43 Capitol Beat: PA 12th Congressional District Special Election Candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Candidates in the upcoming special election to fill former congressman Tom Marino's seat in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District recently stopped by the FOX43 studios to join FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel for the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Democrat Marc Friedenberg will face Republican Fred Keller in the May 21 election. The winner will fill the seat in Congress left vacant by Tom Marino, a Republican, who resigned three weeks into his fifth term.

Friedenberg is a cyber-security expert and professor at Penn State University. Keller, currently a State Representative serving parts of Snyder and Union Counties, was formerly a plant manager for a wood cabinetry business.