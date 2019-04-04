Harrisburg Senators challenging fans to give back ahead of Opening Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Harrisburg Senators are challenging fans to give back ahead of Opening Night at FNB Field on City Island.

Every Thursday -- starting tonight -- fans can park for free if they donate a grocery bag of clothes, which benefits Community Aid.

"They are a great community partner, as well, they do a lot for the community and what they do stays in the community and that was important to us," said Terry Byrom, director of public relations. "While all the other national organizations are really good, Community Aid is here and we really wanted to forge that partnership and so did they and thus far, all these years, has worked out really well."

The first 2,000 fans heading into the season opener tonight will also receive a Senators t-shirt.

Harrisburg is the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.