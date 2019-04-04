Harrisburg Senators ready to take the field for Opening Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- It's opening day for minor league baseball! The Harrisburg Senators will mark the start of their season on Thursday at FNB Field.

Fans can expect a lot happening over the next few days as the Senators begin their 2019 season. Opening Day, the first 2,000 guests will receive a free Senators t-shirt.

The General Manager says they've been preparing for this day for seven months, and that the players are very excited for the season.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, the first pitch of opening day for the Senators against the Bowie Baysox is at 6:30 p.m.

Following Friday nights game there will be fireworks, among other events happening this weekend. Sunday is family day at FNB Field, the first several hundred kids will get a free youth hoodie!

For tickets and more information you can visit their website.