Harrisburg Senators ready to take the field for Opening Night

Posted 10:12 AM, April 4, 2019, by

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- It's opening day for minor league baseball! The Harrisburg Senators will mark the start of their season on Thursday at FNB Field.

Fans can expect a lot happening over the next few days as the Senators begin their 2019 season. Opening Day, the first 2,000 guests will receive a free Senators t-shirt.

The General Manager says they've been preparing for this day for seven months, and that the players are very excited for the season.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, the first pitch of opening day for the Senators against the Bowie Baysox is at 6:30 p.m.

Following Friday nights game there will be fireworks, among other events happening this weekend. Sunday is family day at FNB Field, the first several hundred kids will get a free youth hoodie!

For tickets and more information you can visit their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.