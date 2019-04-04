DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: The Orange Chicken Burrito from Eddie"u2019s Asian-Inspired Cuisine at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Eddie"u2019s Asian-Inspired Cuisine will be at this year's Orange County Fair which opens July 13 and runs through August 12. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: The Orange Chicken Burrito from Eddie"u2019s Asian-Inspired Cuisine at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Eddie"u2019s Asian-Inspired Cuisine will be at this year's Orange County Fair which opens July 13 and runs through August 12. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
It’s National Burrito Day!
Here are some facts on the tortilla wrapped delights:
The word “burrito” translates to “little donkey” in Spanish
National Burrito Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of April
The burrito is known as the traditional food of the Mexican city of Juarez
Burritos in Mexico are typically thin, with 1-2 ingredients.
Burritos in the United States are typically thicker, with more ingredients, like meat and cheese.