Jelly Belly offering draft beer flavored jelly beans

If you’re looking for jelly beans for an adult Easter basket, Jelly Belly may have just the thing for you.

The jelly bean company offers draft beer flavored jelly beans, which the company claims are the world’s first beer flavored beans.

The company posted this statement on its website:

Continuing with the long line of flavor innovations from Jelly Belly Candy Company, we now have the first beer flavored jelly bean – Draft Beer. Beer has been a highly-requested flavor for decades, and after years of perfecting the formulation, we’re ready to share this new product with the world. The effervescent and crisp flavor is packed in a golden jelly bean with an iridescent finish. While Draft Beer packs a flavor punch, it is alcohol free.

The beans are for sale in a number of different forms, including in a 1.75 oz. tin can, resembling a beer can.