Jelly Belly offering draft beer flavored jelly beans

Posted 6:27 AM, April 4, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 18: View of atmosphere at The Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt In New York City hosted by Jelly Belly and Dylan's Candy Bar at Dylan's Candy Bar on March 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/WireImage for Jelly Belly)

If you’re looking for jelly beans for an adult Easter basket, Jelly Belly may have just the thing for you.

The jelly bean company offers draft beer flavored jelly beans, which the company claims are the world’s first beer flavored beans.

The company posted this statement on its website:

Continuing with the long line of flavor innovations from Jelly Belly Candy Company, we now have the first beer flavored jelly bean – Draft Beer. Beer has been a highly-requested flavor for decades, and after years of perfecting the formulation, we’re ready to share this new product with the world. The effervescent and crisp flavor is packed in a golden jelly bean with an iridescent finish. While Draft Beer packs a flavor punch, it is alcohol free.

The beans are for sale in a number of different forms, including in a 1.75 oz. tin can, resembling a beer can.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.