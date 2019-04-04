× Lancaster County man accused of stealing $1,000 ordering computer from Turkey Hill store

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Denver man has been charged with theft after police say he took a handheld computer used to order products at a Turkey Hill store.

Braxton J. Witherspoon Jr., 52, was charged after police used surveillance video of the incident to identify him, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

The incident happened Tuesday at a Turkey Hill on the 2500 block of North Reading Road, police say.

Witherspoon allegedly entered the store, took the computer — valued at $1,000 — from a shelf, and exited.

After identifying him as the suspect, police say they contacted Witherspoon, who returned the item to the store. He was sent a summons to appear in District Court to answer the theft charge, according to police.

On Wednesday morning, police say they were dispatched to the same store for another incident involving Witherspoon, who had an outstanding Lancaster County Bench Warrant, according to police.

Witherspoon allegedly refused to comply with an officer, who used a Taser device to immobilize him, police say. He was turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department after being cleared by EMT personnel, according to police.