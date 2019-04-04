× Lancaster County man found guilty of sexual assault after 30 minutes of deliberation

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County jury took just 30 minutes to convict a 24-year-old defendant of six sex-abuse charges Thursday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jordan A. Mayes was found guilty of four felonies and two misdemeanors in the attack on the relative of an acquaintance on June 10, 2017 at a home on East High Street in Manheim.

According to evidence at trial, the victim awoke to discover Mayes assaulting her. She ran to a bedroom, locked the door, and called 911. Mayes fled.

Mayes will be sentenced after a background investigation is completed in a few months. His bail was charged to $500,000 cash; Mayes had previously been released after posting $100,000 bail.

The jury returned not-guilty verdicts on charges of burglary and criminal trespass.