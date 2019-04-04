Nationals’ SS Trea Turner placed on 10-Day Injured List with broken index finger

Posted 6:14 AM, April 4, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals leaves the field after being hit in the finger by a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Nationals will be without the team’s starting shortstop for the time being.

SS Trea Turner was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a broken index finger on Wednesday, one day after taking a fastball directly to the finger during a bunt attempt.

Turner, 26, has been slowed by injuries throughout his career, but was able to get through the 2018 season healthy.

So far this season, Turner was hitting .357 with 2 HR’s and 4 RBI’s in the team’s first four games.

To replace Turner on the active roster, the Nationals called up IF Adrian Sanchez from AAA Syracuse.

