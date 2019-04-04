Not as mild with increasing clouds on Thursday, but conditions are mainly dry through most of the day

DAMP END TO THE WEEK: Thursday brings increasing clouds ahead of the next system, but the day should stay dry for most. It’s a dry start to Thursday, with clouds moving into Central PA. Temperatures begin in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Most of the day is dry, but a few evening showers are possible. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. There’s a better chance for a few showers tonight, and the best chance is to the west and northwest. Overnight lows fall into the middle to upper 30s. A few showers are still possible to the west and northwest, but it’s a dry start to the morning for many. Showers fill in throughout the rest of the region by the midday hours. Plenty of showers are expected to continue. Chilly east winds make temperatures slow to rise. They crawl into the 40s through the morning. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s by the evening. The showers continue through Friday night, but should dry up before daybreak for most. Temperatures stay in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is much more optimistic overall for Central PA, especially on Saturday. Some morning clouds lead to plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. The winds are light, and temperatures are much milder. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. Sunday is mainly dry too. Some sunshine to start leads to more clouds during the afternoon. It’s mainly dry, but a few light showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, especially west. Expect temperatures a little bit higher, with readings in the middle to upper 60s.

WARM/RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Monday is warm, but there’s the chance for some showers with the next system. Temperatures could reach 70 degrees before the brunt of the showers fill in across the region! Tuesday is still warm, but there’s still the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures in the 60s. Wednesday should dry out, with partly sunny skies expected. Temperatures cool off a bit.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!