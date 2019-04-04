× Police: Burglar strikes at Lancaster County home, leaves water running

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police are looking for the suspect in a burglary that occurred Tuesday in Breaknock Township.

Given the nature of the burglary, it’s possible the suspect was a fan of the movie “Home Alone.”

According to State Police, a suspect entered a residence on the 100 block of Abbey Lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., breaking a sliding glass door in the rear of the home with a propane tank. The suspect then ransacked the home, but did not appear to take anything, police say.

Before leaving, the burglar turned on several faucets inside the home and left the water running, police say. The water caused extensive flooding and water damage, according to police.

In “Home Alone,” a pair of burglars known as the “Wet Bandits” performed a similar act in several homes as a kind of calling card.

Police believe they have a suspect, a 51-year-old Shillington man whom they did not identify. They are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact State Police.