Police: Coatesville man recorded nude images of 2 Lebanon County women without consent

LEBANON COUNTY — Police in Annville have charged an 18-year-old Coatesville man with invasion of privacy and intercept of wire/electronic/oral communications after they say he used a cellphone to record two women without their consent.

Jackson S. Wagner allegedly recorded the women in their residences while they were in various states of nudity, according to Annville Police.

Wagner was charged on March 8.