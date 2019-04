× Police investigating death of two people found inside Schuylkill County home

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of two people found inside of a home in Butler Township, Schuylkill County.

Police say Christine Moran, 54, and Josephine Kodis, 97, were found deceased at a residence on South 5th Street Thursday around 11 a.m. during a welfare check.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death, police add.