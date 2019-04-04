× Police investigating deaths of two people found in Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating the deaths of two people.

On April 3 around 3:00 p.m., State Police responded to a home in the 6300 block of Oakleaf Lane in Guilford Township for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police found both Jennifer Szabo, 70, and Richard Szabo, 70, deceased inside of the home.

According to the police release, there were no signs of foul play, but the investigation into the deaths is still ongoing.