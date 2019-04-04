× Police investigating robbery in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the pictured individuals for further questioning in regards to a robbery in Chambersburg.

Police say the victim was approached by a group of six or seven males around 3 p.m. Thursday. Two of males grabbed the victim while two others brandished handguns, police add.

The group then fled through Mike Waters Park on South Second Street and ran onto South Street heading westbound toward South Central Avenue, according to police.

Police believe that the individuals above may have information relevant to the ongoing police investigation.