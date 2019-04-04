× Police: Suspicious person seen taking pictures in parking lot of elementary school in Gettysburg

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A suspicious person was seen in the parking lot of Gettysburg Area School District’s Lincoln Elementary School on Thursday, according to police.

Police said two parents of the elementary school saw the person — described as a white male in his 50’s — taking pictures of the school around 8:30 a.m. The parents added that there would have been children in the pictures due it it being morning drop-off time at the school.

Police were advised that he was using his cell phone to take the pictures and had a small tripod connected to the phone.

The man was wearing a brown or black weather jacket, a red Star Wars shirt and khaki pants, according to police. He also had brown hair, a mustache and scruffy facial hair.

Witnesses added that the suspect vehicle was newer model silver Toyota Prius. The vehicle was last seen east on Hanover Street in Gettysburg, police said.