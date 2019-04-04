Rain showers on the way with cooler temperatures for the end of the work week!

MILD AND MAINLY DRY THURSDAY: Thursday has shaped up to be another gorgeous day. We have built in some high clouds, but still saw a good bit of sunshine through the day. Temperatures have soared into the low 60s, meaning we can check off another above average day. Clouds will continue to thicken up tonight as a stalled out frontal boundary remains draped across the state. There has been a bit of lag time in cloud formation because of how dry the atmosphere is from yesterday. Relative humidity remains around 30% which has been eating away at any real cloud development. Given the mild afternoon, temperatures should be great for tonight’s season opener for Senators vs. Bowie Baysox. Temperatures will be dropping into the low 50s by the end of the game! A few showers are possible tonight in our western counties but most of the area will remain dry until late tonight/early Friday morning.

WET AND DREARY END TO THE WORK WEEK: Following a gorgeous stretch of dry and mild weather, we will be ending the work week on a cold and dreary note. Temperatures tonight should drop into the upper 30s, but they will not be warming much tomorrow. Showers arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, likely close to the morning commute. Some dry time is possible mainly during the morning hours of Friday before the steadier rain moves in during the afternoon. Strong easterly flow combined with cloud cover and rain showers will keep us significantly below average for this time of year. Highs will likely top out in the mid to upper 40s Friday. Showers continue through the rest of the day and dry up late Friday night. Thankfully rainfall totals won’t be much to write home about, flooding is not anticipated.

GORGEOUS WEEKEND: We dry out the rain showers as we race into the weekend. Temperatures will be rebounding nicely and it should be a great weekend to get out and enjoy the outdoors! We will likely dry up around 4-6 AM Saturday morning and clouds will clear out by the afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s on Saturday. It gets even better for Sunday with temperatures flirting with the upper 60s and 70s! Sunshine gives way to clouds by the later half of the weekend. More rain showers are anticipated to start off the next work week.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann