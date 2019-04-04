× WATCH: First eagle egg hatches at nest in Codorus State Park

HANOVER, Adams County — It looks like the bald eagles nesting at Codorus State Park have welcomed a new addition.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the video streaming from HD cameras stationed around the nest say they spotted one of the two eggs the eagles have been nurturing for over a month beginning to hatch Thursday morning.

The female eagle laid her first egg on Feb. 26, and a second on March 1. Experts say it takes about 35 days for an eagle egg to incubate and hatch.

HDOnTap, in a partnership with the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Comcast Business, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, placed three cameras around the eagles’ nest.

The Eagle Cams have been streaming video from the nest since 2015. The eagles, nicknamed “Liberty” and “Freedom,” successfully hatched and fledged chicks in 2015 and 2017. One hatching died in 2016, and in 2018 the two eggs laid did not hatch.

Here’s the first footage of Thursday’s hatching: