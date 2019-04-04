× Wizards fire Ernie Grunfeld

WASHINGTON– The Wizards have made a change at the top of the team’s basketball operations.

The team announced earlier this week that it has fired President of Basketball Operations Ernie Grunfeld.

Grunfeld had been with the team since 2003, and saw the team make the playoffs eight times despite his below .500 record of 568-724.

However, Grunfeld’s tenure saw the team go from one the league’s worst franchise to a team that boasts All-Star Guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Now, the team will be searching for a new voice to lead its front office ahead of what is expected to be a challenging off season.