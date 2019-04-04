× York man accused of pointing handgun at two women arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

YORK — A York man accused of pointing a handgun at two different women was arrested Thursday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dion-Taye Jackson, 26, was taken into custody at a home in the 600 block of Dallas Street without incident. A handgun was recovered during the arrest and turned over to the York County Drug Task Force.

“Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force. The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”

York City Police charged Jackson with multiple counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a licence following two complaints, in which he allegedly pointed a handgun at his sister on February 28 and another woman on March 22, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

The U.S. Marshals Service was asked to apprehend Jackson following the city’s police departments attempts to find him were unsuccessful.

He has been turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for arraignment.