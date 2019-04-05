3 people accused of attempting to force their way into Waynesboro residence

Photo Gallery
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people face charges after they allegedly attempted to force their way into a residence on West Main Street, Waynesboro.
The incident occurred on March 27 around 6:50 p.m.
The following individuals have been charged:
- Destiny Simmons – robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing and eluding police and criminal mischief
- Tiffani Jardina – robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief
- Diamond Smith – robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief