3 people displaced after residential fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Three people were displaced Friday after a residential fire in Harrisburg, according to officials.

Crews were called to the home located in the 1600 block of Sycamore Street just after 2 p.m.

Officials say one person jumped from the second-story to escape the flames. That individual was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition.

Investigators believe there may have been an explosion because the side of the residence was blown out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.