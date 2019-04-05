× At least one person wounded, gunman apprehended after shooting at Naval Air Station in Virginia

VIRGINIA– At least one person has been injured and the gunman has been apprehended after a shooting at a Naval Air Station in Virginia.

According to TIME, the shooting occurred at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

The air station posted this message on its Twitter:

NAS OCEANA experienced an Active Shooter incident. The shooter has been contained. The victim has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow. — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) April 5, 2019

A later tweet said that the shooter had been contained and the shutdown at the air station had been lifted and the victim was transported to the hospital: