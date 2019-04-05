At least one person wounded, gunman apprehended after shooting at Naval Air Station in Virginia

An F/A-18 taxis on the flight line at Naval Air Station Oceana in Norfolk, Virginia, May 8, 2013, during the Department of Defense's tour deemed Navy 101. AFP PHOTO/JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA– At least one person has been injured and the gunman has been apprehended after a shooting at a Naval Air Station in Virginia.

According to TIME, the shooting occurred at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

The air station posted this message on its Twitter:

A later tweet said that the shooter had been contained and the shutdown at the air station had been lifted and the victim was transported to the hospital:

