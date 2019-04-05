× Big Spring School District mourns loss of third grade student

Big Spring School District is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Superintendent of Schools Richard Fry wrote in a letter to the district that a third-grader at Oak Flat Elementary School passed away unexpectedly Friday morning at his home.

“It is with profound sadness that I communicate the unexpected passing of one of our 3rd grade students this morning in his home,” the letter stated. “Our condolences and thoughts go out to the student’s family.”

The school district will have additional grief support resources, including counselors and school psychologists, available to students and staff at the elementary and other buildings where his siblings attend.

“Our entire staff will continue to embrace our mission to contribute to our students’ social and emotional development, and we will always be attentive to students’ emotional needs at school,” Fry wrote. “If you feel that your children need to speak to a counselor or other adult, please do not hesitate to call your school and let us know.”

He concluded, “We are blessed and honored to serve a community that cares so much for each other and is so committed to helping our Big Spring Family heal. Please know that as this specific family becomes more comfortable with us sharing additional details, we will do so. Thank you for understanding and again, please call the school district for any needed guidance or support.”