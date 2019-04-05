× Buoys deployed in area of Dock Street Dam nearly a month ahead of schedule

Buoys were deployed Thursday in the area of Dock Street Dam nearly a month ahead of schedule, the city of Harrisburg said.

The buoys, which have flashing LED lights, complement the existing signage that has been in place on the I-83 bridge, warning boaters of the dam ahead, the city added.

“I want to thank the Harrisburg Fire Bureau for ordering and skillfully deploying the new buoys,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “We hope everyone enjoys the Susquehanna safely this summer.”

All boaters, fishermen and others who recreate on any body of water should familiarize themselves prior to entering the water so they can be aware of any potential hazards that are present, the city stated.