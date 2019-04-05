“Disney on Ice: 100 Years Of Magic” at the Giant Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY -- 100 years of Disney magic comes to life in the sweetest place on earth. This weekend you can catch over 50 of your favorite Disney characters as they perform on the ice at the Giant Center.

The stars of Disney on Ice include your favorite Disney characters. You’ll see Belle and the Beast, Simba and Nala, Aladdin and Jasmine and so many more unforgettable Disney icons.

You will fall in love with Disney on Ice as the Mouse-ter of ceremonies tells the story that will leave you and the entire family captivated.

You can even sing-along with the over 30 song performances that you will see during Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic.

You can catch the magic at the Giant Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s show is at 7:00 P.M. Saturday you can join the cast for both morning and evening shows at 11:00 A.M., 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M.

The last day to see the show is Sunday with show times at 12:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M.

Tickets start at just $15.00.