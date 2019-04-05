× Hersheypark Springtime in the Park Preview

HERSHEY, Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garret traveled to the sweetest place on earth for a preview of the opening of Springtime at the Park at Hersheypark this weekend.

Spring has officially sprung, which means Springtime In The Park at Hersheypark is right around the corner! Returning April 6-7, April 13-14 and April 19-21, the Springtime In The Park event offers guests family-friendly rides and attractions; 13 world-class roller coasters; meet and greets with Hershey’s Characters; and daily entertainment provided by magician and comedian Chris Linn in the Chevrolet Music Box Theatre. Entrance to ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park is also included with admission to Hersheypark when entered through the Park; hours vary.

Springtime In The Park will also mark the first opportunity for guests to ride the beloved Carrousel in its 100th anniversary year. The Carrousel, built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in 1919, is one of the most popular rides at Hersheypark and one of the oldest carousels in the country. The ride features all 66 original, hand-carved horses that have taken generations of guests on an unforgetta ble ride back in time.

New for 2019, guests will be treated to expanded culinary offerings, including an all-new Chick-fil-A® food truck. The Outpost, a dedicated gluten-free and nut-free stand in the Pioneer Frontier area, will feature a redesigned menu for guests with food allergies. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in new King Size Milkshakes at Simply Chocolate dessert shop inspired by the Carrousel and Reese’s Cupfusion, the all-new interactive gaming ride opening in summer 2019. Guests may also notice a new theme for two popular kiddie rides in the Founder’s Way area in advance of Reese’s Cupfusion.

Event hours for Springtime In The Park are 10 am to 9 pm on Friday, April 19, and all three Saturdays. The Park is also open for three Sundays, including Easter, from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission is $38.95 for ages 9 to 54 and $27.95 for ages 3 to 8 and ages 55 and older. Children 2 and younger are free. Springtime In The Park is also the first time to visit with a Hersheypark Season Pass, available for purchase via payment plan through April 30. Tickets for Springtime In The Park can be purchased in advance online at Hersheypark.com.

