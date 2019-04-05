Hunt’s tomato paste recalled over possible mold contamination

Posted 12:42 PM, April 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:44PM, April 5, 2019

Source: FDA

Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled some of its Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six ounce cans.

According to the FDA, the final product could have been damaged during the canning process, creating the potential for mold.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. The specific product information is listed below.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Case Batch/Lot Code Item Batch/Lot Code Best By Date
HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z 00-0-27000-38809-9 00-0-27000-38807-5 5291902510 2105902510 OCT 16
2020

Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use the tomato paste and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.hunts.com.

Source: FDA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.