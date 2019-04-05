× Hunt’s tomato paste recalled over possible mold contamination

Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled some of its Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six ounce cans.

According to the FDA, the final product could have been damaged during the canning process, creating the potential for mold.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. The specific product information is listed below.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Case Batch/Lot Code Item Batch/Lot Code Best By Date HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z 00-0-27000-38809-9 00-0-27000-38807-5 5291902510 2105902510 OCT 16

2020 Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use the tomato paste and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.hunts.com .

Source: FDA