Just Between Friends consignment event hits Lancaster County this weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Just Between Friends consignment event returns to Lancaster County for the next 3 days.

The semi-annual event gives local families the opportunity to de-clutter and earn some cash and also save money on items for their kids.

Organizers say consignors earn up to 70 percent on the items that they sell and people who decide to shop can save up to 90 percent on clothes, toys, books and other items.

The event runs April 5-7 at the Spooky Nook LANCO in East Petersburg.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Tracy Panase, Event Organizer for Just Between Friends, stopped by the set to offer more.