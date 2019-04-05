× Man faces five counts of attempted homicide after he allegedly fired multiple shots in Chambersburg home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old man currently incarcerated at a state correctional facility has been charged in connection with a shooting from September 24.

Kimoli Martin is accused of firing multiple rounds into a home on Birch Street in Chambersburg that was occupied by two adults and three children.

Martin — who police say was identified as a suspect within a week — was arrested four days later, September 28, on unrelated charges for drugs and possession of a stolen firearm.

The stolen firearm was tested for DNA and it was compared to shell casings found at the shooting on Birch Street.

On Friday, police say laboratory analysis identified this firearm as the gun that fired the shell casings left on Birch Street.

Martin faces five counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, seven counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and firearm not to be carried without a license.