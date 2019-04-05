× Man facing charges after assaulting woman outside Carlisle hotel room

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after witnesses saw him assault a woman.

Ricky Poteat, 58, is facing simple assault, disorderly conduct, and DUI, among other related charges.

On March 30 around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the American Inn in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle for a reported active domestic assault.

A witness told police that Poteat was arguing with a woman outside of a motel room when Poteat allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck, and threw her towards the door, causing her to strike it.

Police noticed alcohol impairment indicators on Poteat, and he admitted that he had driven his car just prior to the incident.

Poteat was arrested, and is now facing charges.