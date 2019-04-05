× Manheim Township man accused of raping child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim Township man is accused of sexually abusing a child for the past five years.

Thomas Irwin, 71, has been charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault – person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors, court documents show.

The sexual abuse was reported to police on March 22 after Irwin admitted to others that “there had been inappropriate touching between himself and the victim,” according to the criminal complaint. He also told them that he felt like the “victim was somewhat responsible.”

During an interview with the victim, authorities learned that Irwin allegedly raped the victim, touched the victim inappropriately and forced the victim to perform sexual acts on him, the criminal complaint says.

The victim said “no” numerous times, adding that Irwin advised they would both go to jail if the victim told anyone, according to the criminal complaint.

Irwin was arrested and arraigned on charges Thursday. He has been confined to Lancaster County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.