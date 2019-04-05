Olivia’s prepares a Tuscan Steak & Shrimp Sandwich with a French Onion Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Tuscan Steak & Shrimp Sandwich served with a French Onion Soup!

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

French Onion Soup:

8 sweet white onions- chopped

1 bundle scallions – chopped

1 gallon Beef Stock

3 Bay Leaves

1 tbsp Rosemary- finely chopped

1 tbsp black pepper

4 oz Garlic Butter

Seasoned croutons

Shredded Mozzarella cheese

SLURRY:

3oz corn starch & 3 oz water

mixed together to tighten the soup

In heavy bottom pot, sauté garlic butter and onions on high heat until onions are just translucent. Add stock & seasoning. Let cook approximately 10 minutes. Tighten w slurry. Ladle soup into bowl. Top w croutons & Mozzarella cheese. Enjoy!!