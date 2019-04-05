Olivia’s prepares a Tuscan Steak & Shrimp Sandwich with a French Onion Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!
Harry and Yanni are preparing a Tuscan Steak & Shrimp Sandwich served with a French Onion Soup!
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:
French Onion Soup:
8 sweet white onions- chopped
1 bundle scallions – chopped
1 gallon Beef Stock
3 Bay Leaves
1 tbsp Rosemary- finely chopped
1 tbsp black pepper
4 oz Garlic Butter
Seasoned croutons
Shredded Mozzarella cheese
SLURRY:
3oz corn starch & 3 oz water
mixed together to tighten the soup
In heavy bottom pot, sauté garlic butter and onions on high heat until onions are just translucent. Add stock & seasoning. Let cook approximately 10 minutes. Tighten w slurry. Ladle soup into bowl. Top w croutons & Mozzarella cheese. Enjoy!!