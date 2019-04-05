Olivia’s prepares a Tuscan Steak & Shrimp Sandwich with a French Onion Soup

Posted 7:28 AM, April 5, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Tuscan Steak & Shrimp Sandwich served with a French Onion Soup!

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

 

French Onion Soup:

8 sweet white onions- chopped
1 bundle scallions – chopped
1 gallon Beef Stock
3 Bay Leaves
1 tbsp Rosemary- finely chopped
1 tbsp black pepper
4 oz Garlic Butter
Seasoned croutons
Shredded Mozzarella cheese

SLURRY:
3oz corn starch & 3 oz water
mixed together to tighten the soup

In heavy bottom pot, sauté garlic butter and onions on high heat until onions are just translucent.  Add stock & seasoning.  Let cook approximately 10 minutes.  Tighten w slurry.  Ladle soup into bowl.  Top w croutons & Mozzarella cheese.  Enjoy!!

