Police are searching for a missing, elderly man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing elderly man.

Henry Mollack, 82, was last seen at his home on April 4 around 9:30 a.m.

Mollack is described as a white man who stands approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 160 lbs.

He was wearing a heather gray hoodie with khaki pants, sandals, and socks.

Mollack is believed to be driving a 2002 Ford Econoline.

Police say he may be in the Huntington County area, but was mobile in his van.

If anyone has any information on Mollack’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252.

