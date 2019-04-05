Rain showers continue this evening before drying up heading into the weekend!

DREARY AND CHILLY FRIDAY: Unfortunately we are not ending the week on the same note as the past couple of days. Temperatures have crashed into the 40s, and if that’s not already bad, we also have to deal with winds and rain. We are sitting around 15 to 20 degrees colder than where we were yesterday! High pressure centered over Massachusetts is the culprit for the strong easterly flow we are experiencing. That easterly wind is bringing in cooler conditions off of the Atlantic and keeping our temperatures below average for this time of year. A storm system developing along the southeastern states is responsible for the showers we’ve been seeing so far today. Showers will continue and become more steady and possibly moderate through the afternoon. Even some frozen precipitation is being reported in the higher terrain! Despite temperatures being in the 40s, wind chills remain in the 30s and it’s feeling more like February today than April. Thankfully the cold and dreary weather only stays with us today and we kick it out pushing into the weekend.

MUCH NICER WEEKEND: We will be clearing the rain showers late Friday night with just a few spotty showers possible until the predawn hours of Saturday. Dense fog along with cloudy skies will be likely early Saturday as warm air advection begins to take shape. By Saturday afternoon, bright sunshine returns and temperatures jump into the mid 60s again! We jump back on board the above average temperature trend and even warmer air is to come in the following days. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday we could be flirting with 70s – depending on how much dry time we get. While most of the weekend looks to feature dry air, rain showers will move back in Sunday night, a few of those could clip the region by 9-10 PM, otherwise the rest of the rain falls late overnight. Temperatures rebound nicely after the showers from Sunday night as we push into the start of a new work week!

WARMING UP AGAIN: Temperatures begin to warm up this weekend and stay mild into the start of the next work week. We will be pushing 10-15 degrees above normal for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday! Unfortunately, another trough begins to dig mid week and brings some cooler air our way again. Temperatures could top out slightly below average for us, and the pattern looks to remain chilly heading into next weekend as well.

