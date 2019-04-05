Ready-to-eat chicken soup recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergen

Blount Fine Foods, a Fall River, Mass. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat chicken soup products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the USDA.

The USDA said the product contains milk, which is not declared on the product label. The recalled product is also labeled incorrectly.

The institutional, frozen “Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup” items, were labeled incorrectly as “Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup.” The items were produced on Jan. 24, 2019. The recall involves the products below:

8-lb. cases containing 2 bags of “HOMESTYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP” with a “USE BY 01242020 LOT 01242019 28A” lot code. The plastic bags inside the case are labeled as “Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup” but do not identify a list of ingredients.

The soup was sent to restaurant distributors nationwide. The USDA is concerned it may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. The USDA says the soup should be thrown away or returned to where it was bought.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at (866) 674-4519 or email: recalls@blountfinefoods.com.