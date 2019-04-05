Recovery homes in need of bicycles in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - Several recovery homes are in need of bicycles. That includes The Last Resort Recovery Home in York.

The home's mission is to help men impacted by alcoholism and drug addiction to realize their full potential while living a life in recovery.

The Last Resort Recovery Home founder, Mark Weitkamp, who is also a recovering addict, says other recovery homes in the area are also in need of bicycles.

“For a lot of these guys sometimes they get jobs that aren’t on a bus route so they need a bike," says Weitkamp.

"They don’t have a driver’s license or if they do have a license they can’t afford the vehicle. They can’t afford the insurance, [or] the maintenance, the upkeep, what have you, so a bike makes a lot of difference.”

Since 2016, the home has collected a dozen of bicycles for its residents.

Anyone interested in donating a bicycle should contact www.notonemoreyorkpa.com.