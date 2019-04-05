× Sixers sign C Greg Monroe

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have brought in a veteran big man as reinforcement for the playoffs.

The team has agreed to a deal with C Greg Monroe on a deal that will cover the rest of the season.

Monroe, 28, will join his third team this year after playing in 38 games with the Toronto Raptors and 2 contests with the Boston Celtics.

In his limited action, Monroe is averaging 4.7 points per game and 4 rebounds per game.

Monroe is expected to serve as the backup to Cs Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic.