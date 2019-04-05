PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 4: Greg Monroe #55 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up prior to a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 4, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sixers sign C Greg Monroe
PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have brought in a veteran big man as reinforcement for the playoffs.
The team has agreed to a deal with C Greg Monroe on a deal that will cover the rest of the season.
Monroe, 28, will join his third team this year after playing in 38 games with the Toronto Raptors and 2 contests with the Boston Celtics.
In his limited action, Monroe is averaging 4.7 points per game and 4 rebounds per game.