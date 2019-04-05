× Two York men facing charges after attempting to flee police, being found in possession of marijuana, parahernalia

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested two York men after attempting to flee police and being found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Jason Tirado-Cordero, 20, is facing fleeing/eluding police, reckless endangerment, and speeding, among other related charges.

King McNair, 19, is facing firearm not to be carried without a license, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On March around 7:30 p.m., a vehicle that was being driven by Tirado-Cordero was clocked at 98 mph on Route 15 Northbound.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

During the pursuit, McNair threw a pistol from the vehicle, which police were able to recover.

The chase ended in Harrisburg, and police searched Tirado-Cordero’s vehicle.

They found both marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both Tirado-Cordero and McNair were taken into custody, and are now facing charges.