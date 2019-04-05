× Update: Police locate missing pair of girls from Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Update: Jayla Rinehuls, 12, and her older sister, Courtney Spencer, 18, have been located, according to Swatara Township Police.

Previous: Police are searching for a missing 12 and 18-year-old.

Jayla Rinehuls, 12, left her residence with her older sister, Courtney Spencer, 18, last evening and their current whereabouts are unknown.

If you have any information on their location, you’re asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or Dauphin County Communications 717-558-6900.