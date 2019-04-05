× Woman accused of stabbing individual during domestic dispute

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 34-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another individual during a domestic dispute on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at a home in the 400 block of Stonehedge Road in Upper Allen Township.

Police responded to the residence around 8:15 p.m. They knocked on the door and it was answered by the victim, who was suffering from a severe stab wound to the left shoulder, the criminal complaint says.

The victim told police that him and Amanda Miller were drinking alcohol that evening and at some point, they got into an argument, in which she allegedly stabbed him.

Police then saw Miller, who was in and out of consciousness on the kitchen floor that was covered in blood, according to the criminal complaint. Police also observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight in which the victim said they had also smoked marijuana.

The two individuals were transported to the hospital. Police then obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Miller been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 22.