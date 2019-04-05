× York man sentenced to at least 56 years in prison for 2008 shooting death

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man has been sentenced to spend at least 56 years in prison for a 2008 shooting death.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, Kwilson Coleman, 28, was sentenced to 56 years to life in State Prison for the November 2008 shooting death of Gregory Right.

At the time of the offense, Coleman was a juvenile, and was sentenced under the new “juvenile lifer” guidelines, despite being convicted of first degree murder.