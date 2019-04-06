Annual Easter Egg Hunt held at three different parks in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County - Lots of folks came out to enjoy the beautiful weather today, and some family fun time at the annual Easter egg hunt.

The Spring Grove Community Park held the first hunt egg hunt this morning, followed by Stone Ledge Park and Paradise Township Farmer Field Park. The race ended with a bunny fun run. Tickets for the one-mile fun run were five dollars, and all proceeds go back to the center's programs, like daycare.

Organizers said over one-hundred people joined the fun with a special guest, the Easter Bunny.

"So of course the spring time event, everybody is eager to go outside," said Kate King, Executive Director at Spring Garden Regional Parks and Recreation Center. "We kind of see this as an opportunity to bring the family out for the first time after a long winter. We do it in the park so that they can come and see the park for one. But, playing in the play ground, take a walk. It kind of bring everybody out to not only just hunt eggs but get outside, do something with the family and get active," said King.

Spring Garden Parks and Recreation Center will participate in Give Local York to raise funds for year-round programs.