× Building teams compete to build sleeping pods for homeless women

Building teams from across the Portland area are working together to complete a project to build sleeping pods for homeless women in north Portland.

21 teams contributed to the effort, which was put on by Catholic Charities and several other organizations at the Kenton Women’s Village, and involved a little friendly competition.

As the teams put the finishing touches on their creations, they’ll be judged in several categories, including best innovative use of materials, best craftsmanship, and best in show.

The judges are people who live at the women’s village.

The sleeping pods are made of salvaged lumber and come in all different shapes, sizes, and colors. They have heat, electricity, and furniture, and are designed for women experiencing homelessness and who need shelter right away.

Because the pods aren’t meant for permanent housing, the rules for building them are a little different. Volunteer teams donated labor and materials to build one of three designs created by local architecture firms. The teams are encouraged to think outside the box.