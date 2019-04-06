Free youth heart screenings in Harrisburg thanks to Peyton Walker Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Nearly 250 teenagers received free heart screenings on Saturday in Harrisburg, thanks to the Peyton Walker Foundation.

What organizers are calling their largest screening to date, it was in honor of Red Land Alum, Jermaine Marshall. He is one of the many local student athletes who suddenly died from an undetected heart condition.

Jermaine was a Red Land graduate, and former basketball player at Penn State and Arizona State. He suddenly died at 28-years-old from an undetected heart condition. His parents were at the screenings -- they were happy to see a lot of parents bringing their kids to get screened, and they say it's so important to bring awareness to this issue.

The Executive Director of the Peyton Walker Foundation, and Peyton's Mom says regardless of the outcome we know we have a huge impact.

The Foundation was started after 19-year-old Peyto, a Trinity high school grad died from sudden cardiac arrest.

Peyton's mom says its crucial to get kids screened, now more than ever.

"We work relentlessly to try and save other families from the heartache that we live, with screenings it is such an important way to find these heart issues and prevent tragedies from occuring," says Julie Walker, Payton's mom and the Executive Director of the foundation.

Payton's mom says education is also huge, trying to raise awareness for parents to talk with their kids. You can learn more about screenings, signs, and symptoms on their website.